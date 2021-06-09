State health officials reported just 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — the 10th time in the last 11 days that daily cases have been below 100.

Three additional deaths from the virus were reported as well.

The seven-day daily case average now stands at 72, which is about half what it was two weeks ago and done from 307 cases on average this time last month. During the spring peak in mid-April, the case average topped 450.

Since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020, there have been 68,384 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 843 deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Both are among the lowest per capita of any state.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, increased for the first time in 11 days. As of Wednesday, there were 56 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19 in Maine, which is four more than on Tuesday. That’s still less than half the number from two weeks earlier. Of those hospitalized, 27 are in critical care and 14 are on ventilators.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to give an update on cases and vaccinations at a 2 p.m. briefing Wednesday.

The decrease in cases, deaths and hospitalizations is playing out nationally as well. According to the U.S. CDC, the average number of new cases per day is about 13,400, down from 38,600 just one month ago. Deaths from COVID-19 are now averaging 370, compared to 590 per day this time last month. And total hospitalizations in the U.S. are averaging about 22,000 per day, which the lowest since the early days of the pandemic.

As for vaccinations, Maine continues to be among the states with the highest rate, according to Bloomberg, trailing only Vermont. The top eight states are the New England states, New Jersey and Maryland. The bottom states are all in the south.

In all, the state has administered 727,039 first doses, representing 61.4 percent of the eligible population age 12 or older, and 729,258 final doses, representing 61.6 percent of eligible residents. The number of final doses is larger because it includes 76,581 shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but it’s also a sign that demand for new first doses has dried up.

Vaccinations have been slowing down dramatically across the country as well, threatening President Biden’s goal to reach 70 percent of the adult population with at least one shot by July 4. The U.S. is averaging just over 1 million shots per day, down from a peak of more than 3 million in mid-April. In Maine, the average number of daily shots over the past week is about half what it was in mid-May.

In an effort to reach more individuals who haven’t been eager to get vaccinated — young people, in particular — the state has directed a federally run mobile clinic to set up at Portland’s Rising Tide Brewery, beginning Thursday and running through Sunday. Shots will be offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

From there, the clinic will visit Old Orchard Beach for four days before ending its service in Maine.

This story will be updated.

