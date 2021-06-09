The Maine Department of Education plans to lift all physical distancing requirements this fall in a move the state said it hopes will allow all schools to return to full in-person learning.
The department is continuing to encourage schools to participate in its free pooled testing program to protect students for whom a COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been authorized and to minimize disruptions from quarantines. But participation in the testing program will not be tied to the easing of the distancing requirements.
“Classroom instruction is critical for the social and mental development of our kids,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a news release. “School administrators and teachers have worked hard all year to protect their students from the virus, provide them with a good education, and meet many of their other needs. With the progress we’ve made in vaccinating Maine people, we want to make sure that there are no barriers to getting our kids back into the classroom full-time.”
Superintendents around Maine have said physical distancing has been one of the biggest barriers to a full reopening of schools and some have been planning to continue three feet of spacing in classrooms and six feet at meals this fall.
“Schools have worked tirelessly all year to safely provide for the academic, nutritional and social emotional needs of their students, and will welcome these next steps toward a return to business as usual,” said Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin in the release. “While we still have students who will return to school this summer or in the fall who are not yet eligible for vaccination, the lessons learned from this school year, along with additional safety options such as pooled testing, will ensure a healthy and joyful return to the classrooms.”
