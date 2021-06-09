KENNEBUNK – Edna Gendreau started her earthly journey on Feb. 6, 1934, and was taken home to Jesus on June 6, 2021.

She was the second daughter born to Raoul and Flora (Lavigne) Charland in Sanford.

Her family moved to West Kennebunk and farmed the land. Raoul worked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard during World War II. The family lost their home in the fire of 1947 and once he had rebuilt their home, Raoul built other people’s homes, becoming a contractor. Edna and her sisters worked at Kesslen Shoe to support the family’s new business and sang professionally locally as the Charland Sisters for several years.

In 1956, Edna met Maurice Gendreau, a friend of her sister Aline’s fiancé, James Saunders. They fell in love (even though he was shorter than her and was not a great dancer). They were married in a double ceremony with Aline and Jim on Feb. 15, 1958, at St. Monica Church on Storer Street, Kennebunk. On Dec. 6, 1958, both couples welcomed their firstborn. Edna and Maurice’s family grew with two more children. Maurice joined the family business becoming a carpenter and Edna was the bookkeeper. Together, they built, remodeled and sold their homes until they were able to buy acreage on the Alewive Road that remains largely as family land. In retirement they owned a home in Florida and were able to travel, usually with Jim and Aline Saunders. Edna loved jewelry and fashion, was an avid reader and a writer, enjoyed family and friends, and most of all, she was an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother.

Edna was a lifelong member of Holy Spirit Parish and served as a catechist, music minister, Eucharistic Minister and leader in the Charismatic and Cursillo Movements. Her family and friends benefited from her loving generosity and wisdom shared gently or with toughness, as the Spirit moved her.

Edna was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 54 years, Maurice Gendreau and her son, Richard Gendreau.

She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Donna Rivard and Kathleen Boucher and son-in-law, Leroy Boucher; her grandchildren, Amanda Tracy, Ryan Gendreau (Catie Pierce); Joel Rivard (Morgan Rivard); David Burns (Fallon Griffins), Jeanette Brooks (Kevin Brooks), Mary Burns (Jasmin Richards) and Sarah Lynn (Henry Lynn); her great-grandchildren, Olivia Durham, Ethan and Isaac Lynn, Joshua Rivard, Melanie and Jolene Gendreau and anticipated twin girls Rivard; her sisters, Annette Faulhaber, Rita Leroux and Aline Saunders; and brothers-in-law, James Saunders, O’Neil Michaud and Paul Gendreau.

The family extends their sincere gratitude for the love and care provided by the Staff at Huntington Common.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, followed by a luncheon in celebration of her life. She will be buried in the family cemetery on Taylor Lane, Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Edna’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice or St. Martha Church,

30 Portland Rd.

Kennebunk, ME 04043

St. James School

25 Graham St.

Biddeford, ME 04005

or, COS Food Pantry

PO Box 1175

Kennebunk, ME 04043

