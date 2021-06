BUXTON- Edward A. Noyes, 63, husband of the late Mary Lynn Noyes, passed away at his home on June 4, 2021.

Services will be private amongst family at a later date.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous