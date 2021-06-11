WESTBROOK – Richard Allan Duntley, 82, died June 6, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a long illness. He was born in Portland to Allan Duntley and Katherine Day Cole Duntley, both from Casco, Maine.

Richard was a graduate of Casco High School and The University of Maine at Portland and Gorham. He served as the Vocational Director for the Farmington, Westbrook, and Portland School Departments. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed his second career as a real estate agent, working for Agency 1 in Scarborough.

He was ham radio operator and avid Red Sox fan who enjoyed time spent with his family. For many years, Richard divided his time between Maine and Florida but was happy to return to his home state in his later years.

Richard is survived by Mary Duntley, his wife of 60 years; his sister, Priscilla Nelson of Virginia; his daughter, Ann Duntley, son, Eric Duntley, daughter-in-law, Linda Duntley; and granddaughter, Samantha, all from Maine.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Westbrook Fire and Rescue Department for their support and assistance. To express condolences and to participate in Richard’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Those wishing to remember Richard’s life can do so by making a donation to the:

Westbrook Fire and

Rescue Department

570 Main St.

Westbrook, ME 04092

