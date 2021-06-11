SOUTH PORTLAND – Mark Andrew Leavitt, 66, of Orlando Street, died on June 8, 2021, after a brief illness. His adoring wife, Grace and sister, Mary were by his side. He was born in Portland, on April 5, 1955, a son of Franklin Clinton Leavitt Jr. and Barbara Ann (Nichols) Leavitt.

Mark was a veteran, attending the Coast Guard Academy in the mid-’70s and then serving in the Coast Guard Reserves until 1982. By then he had begun his Bath Iron Works career. He was a security guard in 1977, and after he completed his bachelor’s degree at Westbrook College, joined the purchasing department. He remained in purchasing for the rest of his 42 years with BIW and was looking forward to retirement later this month.

He had a lifelong interest in youngsters and sports – playing little league, basketball in junior high. Mark was proud to be the cross country captain and track team member where he was part of the last graduating class from the ‘old’ Brunswick High School. He coached pee wee basketball at the Bath YMCA with his cousin Skip White in the late ’70s. In the 1990s and 2000s, Mark coached all of his son’s sports teams…T-ball, basketball, and swimming.

Another lifelong hobby was building models. In the last 11 years, he was an active member of Southern Maine Scale Modelers. He and his wife, Grace, won local and regional awards with their models. The couple also enjoyed bowling together at Big 20 in Scarborough. Mark also was a Jimmy Buffett parrothead, attending many concerts and introducing all to the music. He also enjoyed NASCAR going to Loudon racetrack since its inception – first with his father, next his son, and more recently with Grace.

Mark’s world revolved around his family. His son, Andrew Clinton Leavitt of Waltham, Mass., was born in 1989 to Mark and his first wife, Glenda Wilson of Freeport. Mark met and later married Grace Everest of South Portland in June 2008. He gained a stepson, Shawn Everest-Ortiz, now a successful accountant. Being a father was his joy and the pride he had in both of his sons was boundless.

Mark was predeceased by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his wife and sons, his stepmother of over 50 years, Ella Leavitt of Topsham and his sisters, Mary Leavitt Goulette (husband Rene) of South Bristol, Ella Leavitt Anderson (husband Victor) of Topsham, and Tricia Leavitt of Bath. He was a wonderful Uncle, Great-Uncle, Cousin and Brother-in-law.

His friends and family mourn his loss and invite those who knew him to pay respects by joining the family during visitation from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland.

Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday June 27, 2021, at Midcoast Pizza and More 737 Washington St., Bath, Hawaiian/Jimmy Buffet theme.

Those who would like can make donations in his name to The Maine Military Museum and

Learning Center,

50 Peary Terrace

South Portland, ME 04106

