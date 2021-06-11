KENNEBUNK – Daniel F. Coakley, 75, a resident of Kennebunk, died Monday evening, June 7, 2021, at his residence.

Daniel was born March 10, 1946 in Milford, Mass., the son of Daniel F. and Margaret Mahoney Coakley, and is a graduate of Newton South High School in Newton, Mass.

Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.

Upon his discharge, he returned to Massachusetts, working as a truck driver hauling steel and heavy equipment, eventually retiring after 30 years of safe driving.

Dan loved spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters, an avid sports fan, he rarely missed a Bruins and Red Sox game. He also took great enjoyment volunteering with Literacy Volunteers of America, assisting new Immigrants to master the English language, allowing them to become American citizens.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Margaret Sepos.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Sostilio Coakley of Kennebunk, two daughters, Terri Coakley of Portland and Karen Coakley and her husband Chris Clark of Standish; a brother, Thomas Coakley and his husband Robert Bruce McKibben of Lee, N.H., and two granddaughters, Sabrina Kenny of Portland and Bridgit Clark of Standish.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Daniel’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Association

8718 Colesville Road

Suite 100

Silver Spring, MD, 20190

http://www.vva.org/donate/ .

Guest Book