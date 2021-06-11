Robin L. Westlake 1963 – 2021 BATH – Robin L. Westlake, 57, of Crawford Drive joined her beloved son Logan C. Sewall on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She was born in Bath on Oct. 7, 1963, a daughter of Robert Andrew and Sandra Lee (Young) Borski. Robin attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in the Class of 1982. She received her associates degree in business administration from Andover College and was employed at Bath Iron Works for a short time. She was employed at Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich for 17 years. Robin started her career in the Bath School System as a substitute teacher at Fisher Mitchell and later transferred to Morse High School as the attendance secretary. Robin was well known for her nurturing, caring and love of all students. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, children, wonderful husband Nick and their friends. Camping, exercising, spending too much money and patron on the rocks were some of her favorite pastimes. After many years of practice Robin became quite the cook. She loved everyone and was always there for anyone who needed a helping hand. She is survived by her husband, Nick Westlake of Bath; one son, Zack Sewall and his longtime girlfriend Danyelle Layton of West Bath, one daughter, Jillian Pinkham and her husband Joey of Georgetown; one sister, Rhonda Borski of West Bath, her children Prudence and Jeremie Whorff; stepdaughter, Kristin Rogers and her husband Norm of Georgia. Being a MiMi to Landon, Millicent, Brayden, Ella, Phoebe, Helen, Logan and Clementine brought Robin the greatest joy. She was predeceased by her son, Logan C. Sewall on July 15, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Taste of Maine Restaurant, Route 1, Woolwich. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to: Bath Area Food Bank P.O. Box 65 Bath, ME 04530

Guest Book