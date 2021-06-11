YARMOUTH – Dale Francis Howe, 84, passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Judy, at his side on June 2, 2021.

Dale was born Sept. 9, 1936, in South Paris, Maine, to Francis “Gus” and Thelma Howe.

He graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1955 where he was an outstanding basketball player. Upon graduating, he joined the United States Air Force where he served four years of active duty and four years in the Reserves.

For over 20 years, he was employed by Yarmouth Fuel, now Down East Energy. He left to go on his own d/b/a Dale Howe Heating. Upon fully retiring from the heating business, he worked part-time for the Yarmouth Recycling Center.

Dale was a Past Master of Casco Lodge AF & AM in Yarmouth. He was a member of the Red Cross of Constantine, the Portland Council, Portland-St. Albans Commandry and Cumberland Chapter in Yarmouth where he served as treasurer for many years.

He was a life member and Past Patron of Deering Chapter #59, Order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the First Parish Congregational Church. He also served the Yarmouth Fire Department for over twenty years.

For over 25 years he and Judy bowled on a couple’s league on Friday nights. They both enjoyed golfing at Toddy Brook, North Yarmouth. For over 35 years they enjoyed their cottage on Cobbosseecontee Lake in Monmouth.

Dale’s only wish was to celebrate his 85th birthday on September 9, and their 50th wedding anniversary on September 11. He was unable to do that.

Dale was predeceased by his mother, Thelma Cummings; his father and step mother, Francis and “Gus” Howe and his brother-in-law, Freemont Cole.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Lamson Howe, his children, Bonnie and her husband Sherman Lyons of Topsham, his daughter, Sheryl Howe of Winthrop, his son, Bruce Howe of Florida and his daughter, Gail and her husband George Trask of Gardiner as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday June 14, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, Smith Street, which is off Route 88 in Yarmouth.

To Share memories of Dale or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

or Portland Children’s Dyslexia Center

1897 Congress Street

Portland, ME 04102

﻿

﻿

Guest Book