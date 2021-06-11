BUXTON – Patricia L. Jackson, 74, of Elden Road passed away Monday June 8, 2021, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, after a long illness with her family by her side.

She was born in Biddeford Nov. 25, 1946 the daughter of Robert and Rita Grenier Lambert. She attended local schools and graduated from St. Andreas High School and Westbrook College.

Patricia was employed for over 32 years as an Executive Secretary to the Plant Manager for Fairchild Semiconductor. She was medically retired with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency or Genetic Emphysema. Patricia went on the create the Maine Chapter Support Group for this and her major fund raiser was Celtic Connection and Escape to the Cape.

Patricia also enjoyed camping, traveling and supporting her daughter during her Band and music events.

Patricia was a member of Most Holy Trinity, Good Shepherd Parish.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Jackson of Buxton, a daughter,, Karen Gardner of Buxton and husband David, two brothers, Robert Lambert of Waterboro and wife Debbie and Dan Lambert of Scarborough and wife Denise, a sister, Priscilla Kenny of Pensacola, Fla, a granddaughter, Paige Gardner and a great-grandson Jameson Webber.

Friends and relatives may call Monday June 14, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton (Bar Mills). A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday June 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Buxton Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date at Maine Veterans Cemetery.

