GORHAM – John Earl VanDorn, III, passed away on June 8, 2021 with family by his side. He was born August 18, 1940.

Raised in Oakhurst, N.J., he joined the Marines at 17. He later returned to Oakhurst and built a home there for his family with his wife, Geraldine, and raised five children until he took an early retirement from the Ocean Township Police Department due to work injuries.

John pursued his dream of being a farmer and moved the family to Ellsworth in 1985, where he built a self-sustaining family farm and lived happily until he lost his wife in 1994. He moved closer to his adult children and enjoyed many a visit with his grandchildren.

To express condolences and to participate in John’s online tribute, please visit, http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

