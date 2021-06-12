Olive W. Moulton, 98, of Cape Road passed away June 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Buxton, August 14, 1923, the daughter of Alfred and Vilma Clay Whitehouse. Olive attended local schools and graduated from Hollis High School in 1940.

She took courses and later worked outpatient as a licensed nursing assistant for Maine Medical Center from 1961 until 1987.

Olive was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for many years and had taught Sunday School.

She enjoyed traveling to European countries and the western United States. She also enjoyed knitting, gardening, and oil painting.

Olive is predeceased by a daughter, Sondra Lee, her husband Paul and a son-in-law, Ronald Dyer.

She is survived by two daughters, Paula Woolson of Rochester, N.H. and her husband John and Patricia Dyer of East Barrington, N.H.; a brother, Maynard Whitehouse of Hollis; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call from 11 to 12 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton,(Bar Mills). Following the funeral service, a reception will be held at the funeral home and burial will follow the reception at Meeting House Hill. She will be laid to rest with her husband Paul.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

88 Pleasant Hill Rd.,

Hollis, ME 04042

Guest Book