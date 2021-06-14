A report of an active shooter Monday morning at King Middle School in Portland was determined to be a hoax, the police chief said.

“This reckless disregard for the safety and tranquility of our community’s students and staff, not to mention the broad diversion of critical emergency resources, is reprehensible,” said Portland Police Chief Frank Clark. “Our initial investigation has led to the detention of a person of interest, and further supports the belief that an actual plan or threat against students or staff did not exist. My thanks to school staff for their collaboration.”

The Portland Regional Communications Center received a 911 call at 9:40 a.m. Monday, reporting an active shooter at the school. The school was put in lockdown and police, with the help of staff, fully searched the building and did not find any indication of an active threat, police said. The lockdown was lifted at 10:45 a.m.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (207) 874-8575.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: