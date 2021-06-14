Moments before the biggest tennis match of his career, Stefanos Tsitsipas learned that his beloved grandmother had died.

“Life isn’t about winning or losing. It’s about enjoying every single moment in life whether that’s alone or with others. Living a meaningful life without misery and abjection. Lifting trophies and celebrating wins is something, but not everything,” he wrote on Instagram.

Tsitsipas said she died “five minutes” before he took the court for the daunting task of facing Novak Djokovic in the French Open final in Roland Garros Stadium. The 22-year-old took the first two sets but was overwhelmed by Djokovic, who claimed his 19th Grand Slam victory with a 6-7 (8-6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Tsitsipas called his grandmother “a wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can’t be compared to any other human being that I have ever met.” He went on to credit much of his success to her because she raised his father.

“It’s important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream. I would like to say that regardless of the day, circumstance or situation, this is entirely dedicated to her, and only her. Thank you for raising my father. Without him this wouldn’t have been possible.”

After the loss in his first appearance in the final of a Grand Slam tournament, Tsitsipas noted that “two good sets” against the world’s top player just “wasn’t enough.”

“I don’t think I have regrets. I could have easily cried, but I see no reason for me crying because I tried everything,” he said. “I couldn’t come up with anything better.”

Tsitsipas had Djokovic on the ropes for the first two sets. “It was very strange,” he said. “Suddenly [I] just felt cold and out of it. It was difficult to readjust. I felt like I kind of lost my game a little bit.”

