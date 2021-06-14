NEW YORK — David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six innings for his first win in two months, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in exactly four years with a 5-2 victory Monday night.

Dominic Smith homered for the Mets, who stopped Chicago’s five-game winning streak in the opener of a four-game series between NL division leaders. New York scored all its runs with two outs and snapped a seven-game skid at Citi Field against the Cubs that began on May 31, 2018.

Peterson (2-5) was 0-4 with a 6.32 ERA in his last nine starts, including 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA in his previous four appearances. But he allowed just a third-inning single to Eric Sogard – then picked him off second to end the inning – and a leadoff walk in the sixth to Sergio Alcantara. The second-year lefty struck out three in a tidy 73-pitch performance.

Jake Arrieta matched zeros with Peterson until the fourth, when Smith singled for New York’s first hit to break an 0-for-20 slump. He advanced to second when Billy McKinney drew a two-out walk and scored on James McCann’s single.

Kevin Pillar clipped McKinney, who was leading off third base, with a foul ball one pitch before he delivered a two-run double to left-center.

Smith went deep in the fifth, and Pillar and Luis Guillorme drew back-to-back walks in the sixth before pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered an RBI single.

Anthony Rizzo and Patrick Wisdom hit back-to-back homers off reliever Trevor May in the seventh before Aaron Loup retired all four batters he faced. Edwin Diaz earned his 13th save by striking out the side in a perfect ninth.

Arrieta (5-7) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out three.

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2: Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs as Washington won at home.

Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four games.

Schwarber’s homer was his fourth in three days.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 4, ORIOLES 3: Jose Ramirez picked up a pair of RBI – made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field – and Cleveland extended the Orioles’ road losing streak to 16 straight games.

Ramirez drove in a run off Dean Kremer (0-6) in the first inning when Baltimore left fielder DJ Stewart slipped in the wet grass going after a routine fly. Ramirez added an RBI double in the sixth after Orioles second baseman Stevie Wilkerson dropped his foul pop, giving him another try.

RAYS 5, WHITE SOX 2: Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena homered, and visiting Tampa Bay won its fourth straight.

Tampa Bay improved to 43-24, 1 1/2 games ahead of the White Sox for the best record in the majors. The Rays have won 7 of 8.

Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow left after four innings with right elbow inflammation. The 6-foot-8 right-hander allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out six, throwing 40 of 53 pitches for strikes.

NOTES

INDIANS: Ace Shane Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, has a strained right shoulder and will not pitch for at least two weeks.

Manager Terry Francona said Bieber complained of tightness in his shoulder after pitching Sunday and underwent an MRI. The tests showed the muscle strain and Bieber will be temporarily shut down.

The Indians placed the right-hander on the injured list and recalled reliever Kyle Nelson from Triple-A Columbus.

Bieber’s loss is a major blow to Cleveland, which has managed to stay in contention in the first 2 1/2 months of the season despite a rash of key injuries. The Indians will now have to survive without Bieber, one of baseball’s best pitchers, for at least a few weeks.

Bieber gave up a season-high 10 hits and five runs while losing to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. His velocity was noticeably lower, but Francona didn’t make much of it when asked in his postgame news conference.

TV: The upcoming weekend series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants will be streamed nationally on Peacock, the streaming service and Major League Baseball announced.

Coverage of the three-game series from San Francisco begins Friday at 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. with pregame shows. Both teams have their games broadcast on NBC Sports regional networks.

Giants voice Jon Miller will be the play-by-play announcer with Giants analyst Mike Krukow and Phillies analysts John Kruk and Jimmy Rollins also being part of the broadcast.

The weekend series is part of MLB’s commitment to present games on different platforms. MLB has had 12 games streamed on YouTube since the start of last season.

