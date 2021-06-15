LEXINGTON TWP- Brian Roger Morrill, 72, passed away on June 10, 2021, surrounded by his family. It would mark just over three years after doctors told him he had six months to live after his cancer diagnosis. Brian was born in Sanford, ME on April 5, 1949, the son of Roger and Captola (Fleming) Morrill.Brian was a graduate of Sanford High School, class of 1968. Days after graduation, Brian enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War. After returning from the service, Brian worked with his father as a plumber for Morrill and Sons Plumbing. Eventually, Brian bought his father’s business and renamed it Brian Morrill Plumbing, until he retired as a Master Plumber in 2010.Brian had many passions in life, from spending time with his kids and grandkids, to spending countless hours on the Kennebec fly-fishing and in the woods hunting for deer and birds (sometimes bringing home a surprise turkey thanks to his bird dog Cash); Brian was a Mainah’ through and through. When he wasn’t with family or enjoying nature, you could find him watching old westerns, riding his motorcycle, driving his Jeep, working in his woodshed or going out to eat. Typically, going out to eat usually meant spending fifteen minutes eating and 45 minutes talking to a stranger on the walk to the bathroom. Brian spent countless years skiing, he served on Eaton Mountain ski patrol for many years, and he was also a lifetime Mason at the Masonic Blue Lodge 55 of Alfred.Brian is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife, Claire (McCray) Morrill; his children Eric Morrill and wife Amanda, Justin Morrill and wife Shonda, Miranda Jones and husband Matthew, Timothy Walker and his significant other Egypt Melland, Matthew Walker and his wife Becki; his grandchildren, Autumn, Isaac, Cayligh, Caleb, Lucien, Taran; his beloved dog Rosie; his adopted family, Paul and Heather Hilenski and their son Jacob; nephew, Timothy Morrill and his wife Nicole and their son Everett; close friends, Brad Smolin, Kim O’Neil, Kathy Hammond, Ron Prevoir, Mike Raven and Nancy Merrill. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Larry Morrill.A Celebration of Brian’s life will be held on July 3, 2021, from 12-4 p.m., at Eric and Amanda’s, with food and refreshments. Burial will take place at the family’s convenience at Evergreen cemetery in Alfred. Brian’s family would like to give a special thank you to all the wonderful people of hospice that were involved in his care, these people are truly angels. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com.In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian’s name can either be made to Androscoggin Hospice House or the Masonic Blue Lodge 55of Alfred.

