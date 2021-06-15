EMMAUS, Pa. – Anne Mary Elizabeth Spelman died peacefully, following a long cancer battle, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Emmaus, Pa., where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law. Born June 27, 1951, Anne lived each day with intention, grace, and empathy. Anne grew up in Fairfield, Conn., daughter of Frances and Noyes Spelman. She attended Roger Ludlowe High School and Endicott College where she earned her degree in commercial art. While working in New York City in the advertising business, she met and married Mark Jones; together they moved to upstate New York where their son, Daniel, was born. Anne worked in the bookstore at St. Lawrence University, raised pigs, and honed her gardening skills. She also cultivated an amazing circle of friends in the North Country’s artistic and academic community before moving with her son back to Fairfield to be closer to her parents and extended family. While in Fairfield, Anne worked for Wright Investors’ Services, American Skandia, Purdue Pharma, and Omnicom Group. Anne was fiercely loyal to her employers and friends alike and always showed up with a smile and a kind word.Anne married Peter Serratore in 1998. Together they shared a passion for cycling all over Connecticut and New York, a love of Italian food and song, and an ever growing circle of friends. Anne moved to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, in 2014 where she attended the University of Maine and successfully earned her Master Gardener certification. Anne worked in her community to establish gardens to feed the food insecure. In addition to her passion for organic gardening, cycling, kayaking, hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, Anne learned to play the ukulele, continued to draw and paint, and practiced a variety of wellness activities including meditation, Qigong, and integrated nutrition.Anne cherished her family and friends above all else. She brought light and love to everyone she met.Anne is forever in the hearts of her son, Daniel Jones (Karen), sister, Kate Burroughs (Peter), nieces and nephews, Lauren Burroughs, Jeffrey Burroughs, Elizabeth Fuller (children, Jessica and Kevin), James Terhune (Marnie and children, John and Henry), cousins, and countless friends.A memorial service will be private. Arrangements by the Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown, Pa.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to: Cumberland County Master Gardener Program/Oxford Garden, UMaine Cooperative Extension75 Clearwater Drive #104Falmouth, ME 04105

