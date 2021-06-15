Myron K. Krueger 1937 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Myron K. Krueger, medical doctor, died at home on May 17, 2021, at age 84 after a battle with cancer. He was a longtime resident of Brunswick, Maine. Myron is survived by his wife, Doris Griffin Krueger; sons, Brendan (Brenda) Krueger, and Bradley Krueger; sisters, Marjorie Krueger Marston and Marian Krueger Hart; granddaughters, Lauren and Sydney. He was predeceased by his mother, Ruby Bell Krueger, his father, R. Charles Krueger, and his brother, N. Carl Krueger. Myron was born in Loma Linda, Calif., on Jan. 24, 1937, to Charles and Ruby Krueger, but grew up in upstate New York. He graduated from Union Springs Academy (New York) and from Atlantic Union College (Massachusetts). He married Doris Griffin on June 15, 1958. In 1963, Myron graduated from Loma Linda University Medical School in California. After his internship in Washington, D.C., he served as a doctor in the United States Army, during which time both of his sons were born. Following his stint in the army, Myron was a three-year internal medicine fellow at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He then opened a private medical practice in Brunswick, Maine, in 1969. He saw his last patient in 2019. Myron is remembered in the midcoast area for offering 50 years of high quality medical care, with steadiness, kindness, and compassion. Throughout his career he was known for the obsolete practice of making house calls. He was a strong supporter of his church and of Parkview Hospital. During the last years of his practice, one of his greatest passions was medical missionary work. He coordinated close to 30 medical/surgical trips to Mexico, working with scores of volunteers and with the Red Cross in the Mexican town of Javier Rojo Gomez, Quintana Roo. Myron also enjoyed being with his family, gardening, observing nature (particularly birds and flowers), singing in choirs and men’s quartets, watching the Red Sox, supporting Pine Tree Academy, and studying the bible and discussing spiritual things. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church on 333 Maine Street, Brunswick. The service will be livestreamed at http://www.brunswicksdachurch.org . To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ruby Bell Krueger Scholarship Fund at Pine Tree Academy. This scholarship fund provides financial assistance for students, and is named after Myron’s mother who graduated in 1923, in the first class of Pine Tree Academy.

