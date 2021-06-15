Rita Zoe Saindon 1931 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Rita Zoe Saindon, 90, passed away at her home on June 11, 2021 under hospice care. She was born in Brunswick Feb. 20, 1931, the daughter of Irenee G. and Cecile (Poitras) Saindon. Rita attended a one room school in Topsham on Prospect Street until third grade, then St. John’s Catholic School and Brunswick High School and was a 1949 graduate of Morse High School in Bath. She was captain of her basketball team at Morse. Rita worked at Verney Mill in Brunswick for six years as a lease-stringer which consisted of preparing a run-out warp to a full-warp on a loom. The mill closed in 1955 and Rita was then employed at New England Tel and Tel in Portland as an operator and toll ticket investigator for 25 years until retiring in 1983. She spent her retirement years driving her red super-beetle throughout Maine, especially the seacoast. Singing and classical music were her greatest love. Rita sang with St. John’s Choir for over thirty years. She also sang with the Brunswick Choral Society and joined the First Parish Church Senior Choir for several concerts. She also enjoyed reading and crewel embroidery. Rita was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She wrote a great deal of poetry and was a published poet in the Library of Congress, Wind in the Night Sky and by the National Library of Poetry “Word Weaver” (page 680) winning 3rd prize. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Gerard (John). Rita is survived by her sister Doris Saindon Nieman and brother-in-law Bruce, her sister-in-law Patricia Saindon of San Antonio, Texas and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A very grateful thanks to the CHANS Home Health & Hospice and their wonderful staff for taking such excellent care of Rita and our family during this difficult transition and a special thanks to my cousin Penny Kachmar-Jones. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, June 16 from 6-8 PM at Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 17 at 11 AM at Stetson’s Funeral Home with interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, Rita asks that memorial donations be made to: St. Jude’s Hospital Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or: The Good Shephard Food Bank PO Box 1807 Auburn, ME 04211-1807

Guest Book