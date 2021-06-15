BALTIMORE, Md. – Stephen J. Hannigan, 68, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Baltimore, Md., following an illness. He was born on Aug. 29, 1952, in Portland, Maine, the son of Catherine (Lacey) and John Hannigan. He attended Sacred Heart School and Portland High School.

After graduating from high school, Stephen joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country. Following that, he joined the United States Army where he earned numerous medals and accomplishments as a military police officer. After retiring from the service, he was a member of the Odenton Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland. He was also an active member of the VFW Post 2916, where he enjoyed socializing and performing community service.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Linda of Baltimore, Md.; his children: Stephanie Litzenberger and her husband Ronald of Altoona, Pa.; Robert of Altoona, Pa.; stepdaughter, Angela of Baltimore, Md.; and three siblings: Edward and his wife Judy of Goffstown, N.H., Susan Sullivan and her husband Daniel of Patchogue, N.Y., and Robert and his wife Jane of Portland and Peaks Island.

Stephen is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private service and burial will be held.

