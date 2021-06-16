AUBURN – On the morning of Monday, June 14, 2021, Cheryl Marshall Bilodeau, texted her son a birthday wish, finished her morning routine and asked Ron if he would like the hard-boiled egg for breakfast, before experiencing a medical event and transitioning to eternal life. Cheryl was 77 years old.

Cheryl was born in southern Maine on June 25, 1943. She was the daughter of David and Eleanor Marshall of Old Orchard. Cheryl loved the sunrises of Old Orchard Beach. Cheryl was one of five children.

Cheryl and Vincent Leblanc had three sons, Chip, Steven, and Peter. Cheryl was active in supporting her children and their activities. Cheryl loved to watch the Bruin’s with her boys and cheer for grandchildren as they grew. She was proud of each of their accomplishments. In recent weeks, Cheryl spent what is now special time with each of her sons and just last week enjoyed a corvette ride.

On Jan. 24, 1998, during an ice storm, Cheryl married Ronald A. Bilodeau at St. Phillip’s Church in Auburn. Cheryl and Ron were joined by family, children and grandchildren as they celebrated their love for each other and love of the Catholic faith. Cheryl lived a prayerful life. Cheryl loved fly fishing, snow shoeing, and camping in the beautiful state of Maine. Cheryl retired from LL Bean. Just yesterday, Ron and Cheryl celebrated the first day of their birthday week with a ride to the coast and a delicious seafood dinner. This past February, Cheryl welcomed her first great-grandchild, Julian Thomas McPherson, son of Caitlin Bilodeau and Seth McPherson.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Ron; her three sons with their partners, Chip and Marla Leblanc; grandsons Michael and his partner Erika Gammon, Christopher Leblanc and his fiancée Kyley Chouinard; Steven and Michelle Leblanc; Peter Leblanc and partner Robyn White; grandsons Nick and partner Cait Burke and Curt Leblanc.

Cheryl leaves her two sisters and brother. She loved the annual sister trip that surely included an ocean visit, art, laughter and love. Sisters Crystal Marshall and partner Tom Foley, Pam and Mike Angelo, nephews Matthew and Damon. Brother, David Marshall and his son Chris. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Scott Marshall.

Since 1992, Cheryl has shared her love with Ron’s children and grandchildren, Dr. Debbie and Trent Murphy, grandchildren Abigail Marshall and partner Beau Tetrault and David Marshall; Ron and Sonia Bilodeau, grandsons Cameron, Chandler, and Colby; Brian Bilodeau and life partner Julie Tripp, granddaughter Caitlin and partner Seth McPherson, great-grandson Julian; and grandson Zachary Tripp; Stacey John Bilodeau and life partner Alison Gross, grandson, Jacob Bilodeau.

The family is grateful for the group of first responders, medical team of CMMC, and all those who cared for Cheryl with love and compassion. Cheryl started her day in her earthly home and woke again in the light, holding the hand of her precious Lord.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 24 Sacred Heart Place, Auburn, followed by committal prayers at St. Anne’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to

Sacred Heart Church

24 Sacred Heart Place

Auburn, ME 04210

