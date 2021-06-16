SANFORD – Sarah Kelly Roy, 41, of Sanford, passed away suddenly on June 5, 2021.

Sarah was born May 2, 1980 in Sanford to Paul Roy and Claire Murphy Buck.

Sarah grew up in Lebanon, on Stokewood Drive with the best of friends. They enjoyed riding bikes, playing basketball, man hunt in the woods, and swimming. She attended Lebanon schools, Noble Junior High and Noble High School, played field hockey, but surgeries to both knees prevented her from playing again. Sarah briefly went to Sanford High, and then went back and graduated from Noble High School a bit later than her class of 1999, but she finally did it, making so many life long friendships along the way.

Sarah was a local bartender, and very hard worker with a bubbly personality that the regulars loved. She was known for her tattoos, dogs, hoodies, monster drinks, cuss words, extreme housekeeping habits, and thumping country music which drove Mum and Puppa crazy.

Sarah is survived by her children, Sada Chaisson of Pittston, and Jace Paul Anderson of Springvale, both whom she loved “higher than the sky and deeper than the sea”. She is also survived by her dad, Paul Roy of Sanford, Mom and Step Dad, Doug and Claire Buck of Springvale; Jace’s dad, Paul Anderson; Grammy Beverly Buck of Waterboro; sisters Wendy Roy of California, and Jazmin Buck of Springvale, and brother, Doug Buck Jr. of California; her nieces Alishia Cassidy, Taylor Roy, and Allie Roy, Rebecca Buck and Cassandra Buck.

Sarah was predeceased by her older brother, Steven Paul Roy; her grandparents, Catherine Roy, Joseph Roy, Carmen Murphy, and Patrick Murphy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18 at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located at 66 North Ave., Sanford. Sarah’s family will begin greeting everyone at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous