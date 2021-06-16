BUXTON – Guy F. Gowen Sr., 89, passed away peacefully at home in Buxton on June 13, 2021.He was born in Bucksport on Oct. 23, 1931, a son of the late Fred and Beatrice Gowen.After attending school, Guy went on to join the U.S. Army.For over 30 years, Guy was employed by SD Warren. He held many positions at the mill including working many years in the pulp yard, being a core welder and working in the mechanical department.Guy will always be remembered for the enjoyment he had dancing, hunting, maintaining his yard, building projects and fixing vehicles.He was a member of the American Legion in Westbrook.He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley Gowen; stepdaughter, Deborah Plante and stepson, Robert Custeau.He is survived by his daughter, Linda Neumann and her husband Casey of Buxton, son, Randy Custeau of Limington; siblings Floyd Gowan and his wife Shirley and Edith Tate; grandchildren Cory Harmon and his wife Kathy, Melissa Johnson, and Alesha James and her husband Edwin, Michael Plante, April Murray and her husband Eric, and Randy Custeau Jr.; great-grandchildren, Emily Harmon, Damonte Johnson, Lucas Custeau, and Jace Murray; and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Saturday July 17 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd (Rte. 22) in Buxton. A service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

