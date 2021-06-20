PORTLAND – Eleanor “Ellie” Irene Compton Berry died peacefully and gracefully on Tuesday June 8, 2021, with her four children by her side. Born on April 24, 1930 to Jarvis Ambrose Compton and Hazel Erma Rix in Farmington, she graduated from Farmington High School in 1948 and Farmington State Teacher’s College (now UMF) in 1952.

On June 14, 1952, she married George E. Berry Sr., the love of her life. Together they raised five children in Falmouth. Ellie’s sense of humor, loyalty, faith, and love guided her life. She dearly loved her family and all her friends in Farmington, Falmouth, and Fort Myers, Fla., where she spent winters. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching the Red Sox and playing golf until April of this year.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband (2006); sister, Shirley (1936); son, Ambrose (2011) and daughter-in-law, Lorraine (2021).

Ellie is survived by Chris Berry and grandson Nathaniel Crane; George Berry Jr. (Wendy Romeo) and children George III and Ryanne Berry; Melissa Jensen and children Nicole (James Millar) and Scott Jensen; William Berry and children Kimberly Mayhew (Todd Pooler) and Kelly (Andy) Louder; daughter-in-law, Sandra Wyman (Richard Waterhouse); and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves many dear friends, including Marie Hofius and Robert Crane.

A celebration of life is being planned for later this summer.

To Share memories of Eleanor or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

For those wishing to make a memorial contribution in her memory, please consider:

Shorey Chapel,

1109 Industry Rd.,

Industry, Maine or

Good Shepherd Food Pantry, Auburn, Maine.

