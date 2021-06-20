BURLINGTON, Vt. –

Timothy Donald Allen, 21 years old, died unexpectedly in Burlington, Vt. on June 9, 2021.

Tim was born in Portland and grew up in Mequon, Wis., graduating from Homestead High School before attending the University of Vermont.

Tim loved so many and was loved by so many more. He had striking blue eyes, an easy, contagious laugh, a mischievous streak, and an intense curiosity about everything around him and how it worked. He loved his family, Camp Echo, dogs, and northern New England’s woods, lakes, and mountains. He was an intensely loyal friend, son, and brother.

Tim long had dreams of becoming a helicopter pilot and was hatching plans to make that happen after graduating from UVM in December. He loved fishing, skiing, camping, water sports, and doing flips onto land, snow or water. If you knew him well or barely at all, he always left you thinking and smiling.

He will continue to stay with us forever. We will see him everywhere.

He is survived by his loving parents, Rick and Ann; brother, Joe and sister, Shea; grandmother, Grams (Marianne Romaine); and aunts, uncles, and cousins too numerous to mention.

He was predeceased by grandparents Papa (Col. Joseph Riley), Grandma (Margaret Riley), and Gramps (Donald M Allen).

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Saturday, July 10 in East Lempster, N.H. A celebration will also be held in Mequon, Wis. on Saturday, July 24. Learn more about these celebrations here: https://sites.google.com/view/timothy-donald-allen/home

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Turning Point Centre of Chittenden County (https://turningpointcentervt.org/donate/).

