PORTLAND – Robert Andrew Erickson, 95 years, a resident of Portland, formerly of Saco, and Escanaba, Mich. died Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Escanaba, Mich. on July 9, 1925, a son of Andrew F. and Minna (Ogren) Erickson and graduated from Escabana High School in 1943. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for 30 years, retiring as Chief Yeoman in 1969. Following his retirement, he worked at Maine Medical Center in Portland from 1970-1982 as an administrator.

Robert was a member of the Waukegan, Ill. Masonic Lodge and was a member of 320 degree Scottish Rite of Portland, as well as the Kora Shriners of Lewiston. He was also a member of the York County Shrine Club and drove in the moped unit for several years.

Bob enjoyed a long, happy retirement which was spent with his late wife, Penny, traveling in their RV during the winter months and “summering” in Maine. During their summers in Maine, Bob participated in many parades and enjoying the company of many members of the Shrine and their spouses, as well as RV members, that they met during their travels.

Bob was predeceased by his wife, Mary Arlene “Penny” (Preble) Erickson who died in 2009; as well as a daughter, Bonnie Cartner who died in 2007; and by siblings Ellen, Lillian, Bernice, and Fritz.

He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Rodway of Portland; a brother, Richard D. Erickson, of Gilbert, Ariz.; grandchildren Denise, Dennis, Susan, Wayne and Lisa; 17 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Masonic Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, followed by a Memorial Service at the chapel. A private interment will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bob’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, donations in Bob’s memory can be made to:

The Shriner’s Hospital For Children,

51 Blossom St.,

Boston, MA 02114 or

The Humane Society – Waterville Area,

100 Webb Rd.,

Waterville, ME 04901

or any no-kill shelter of your choice.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous