CUMBERLAND – Master Sgt. William O. Brown – paratrooper, Army Special Forces – passed away June 11, 2021. Bill was born in his grandfather’s house on March 30, 1938, the son of Rose (Carter) and Thomas Brown. He graduated from Greely Institute in 1956 and volunteered for service in the U.S. Army. He served his country for 20 years and considered it an honor to wear the “Green Beret” of Special Forces. He served in South East Asia from 1968 to 1969 and was wounded in action but was able to continue to serve in active duty for seven more years before retiring in 1976. Bill and his wife Joan with their four children returned to Cumberland and became active in the Catholic Church in Yarmouth serving as Eucharistic ministers. He served to the end with “pride and honor.”Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Dorr Brown; son, William Jr., daughters Theresa, Michelle, and Kathleen; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Fran Hutchings and family. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth on Tuesday June 22 at 11 a.m. followed by a committal service and military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery on Smith Street in Yarmouth. You may offer your condolences or share your fond memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com. ﻿

