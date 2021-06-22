Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, June 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout containers will be available for those who do not want to sit inside. Face masks for those who are not vaccinated are required and hand sanitizer is available.

Free community meal – Wednesday, June 30, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.

