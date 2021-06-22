Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, June 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout containers will be available for those who do not want to sit inside. Face masks for those who are not vaccinated are required and hand sanitizer is available.
Free community meal – Wednesday, June 30, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Mainely Media
Vaccine clinic adopts ‘convenient hours’ schedule for innoculations
-
Times Record
Bath YMCA hosts golf event June 25 to support youth
-
Portland Forecaster
Things are looking up for One Longfellow Square
-
Northern Forecaster
250 volunteers power PGA tournament in Falmouth
-
American Journal
Golf tourney means big boost to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital