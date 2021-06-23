WESTBROOK – Constance “Connie” B. Herrick, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was born on Feb. 11, 1929, daughter of Alfred and Ella (Landry) Theriault. She graduated from Westbrook High School. Connie was employed by SD Warren and Idexx.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Robert Herrick; her brother Donald Theriault; her daughter Denise Paradis Maurais, her sons Mark Paradis and David Herrick, and her son-in-law Philip Charest.

She is survived by her daughter Claudette Paradis Charest, son Raymond Paradis; 11 grandchildren and their families; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside will be held.

