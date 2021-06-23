PORTLAND – Lorraine B. Marion, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 19, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born in Westbrook on Feb. 22, 1930, the daughter of George and Emily (Small) Bridges. She was raised in Westbrook and was a graduate of Westbrook High School class of 1948.

Lorraine held a number of positions during her long life, but it was her large and continuing growing family that meant the most to her and that was her primary focus throughout her life. Lorraine was always there to help family members, and her many friends in any way that she could.

She was a wonderful cook and hosted many Christmas dinners and her desserts were always the biggest hit at family cookouts. Lorraine also took pride in raising her son and five daughters in her Portland Roberts Street home. Lorraine loved animals, but especially dogs in which she had many throughout her life. Misty, her cherished Sheltie companion during the past 11 years died in the spring.

In addition to her parent’s Lorraine was predeceased by her brother George Berry, her sisters, Dorothy Parady and Joan Butterfield.

Lorraine is survived by her five daughters, Deborah and her husband Dale Lewis of Portland, Roxanne and her husband John Murphy of Scarborough, Kimberly and her husband Patrick Flaherty of Portland, Marcia and her husband Peter Hebert of Portland, and Jacquelyn and her husband Robert Howard of Westbrook, a son, Ned and his wife Candice Marion of Litchfield; sisters, Donna and her husband John Green of Gorham and Shirley Young of Arkansas; grandchildren, Matthew Lewis of Bozeman, Mont., Patrick Lewis of Weston, Conn., Marc Marion of Windham, Ryan Murphy of Canton Mass., Nicole Cornwell of New York City, Courtney Marion of Windham, Michael Flaherty of Portland, Joseph Murphy of Winchester, Mass., Kelly Newham of Bayport, N.Y., Christopher Howard of Casco, Sarah Howard of Falmouth, Catherine Flaherty and Kristin Hebert both of Portland. Lorraine is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Richard Parady; and a number of nieces and nephews.

At Lorraine’s request funeral services will be private for the convenience of her family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. For further information and send a tribute in Lorraine’s memory please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers,

please send donations to:

Maine Sheltie Rescue

66 Caleb St.

Portland, ME 04102

