Middle school students honored

A new award this year for Academic Perseverance was created at Jordan Small Middle School in Raymond.

In years past, students have been recognized for excellence in specific subject areas, and eighth grade students meeting additional criteria were presented with the Presidential Academic Achievement award. Due to the unique events of the 2020-2021 school year, students’ ability to meet some of these criteria were greatly impacted, so teacher leaders and the principal decided to recognize students using different criteria.

The Academic Perseverance Award is based on a student achieving a year-long cumulative average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale in every subject. They also must demonstrate similar scores on their Habits of Work grades. The intent of the award is to acknowledge a student’s commitment to consistently doing the best to demonstrate their learning despite the disruptions and obstacles this school year has presented.

Students in grades 5-8 were recognized for this achievement, and most recently, the following eighth grade students received the award at a special completion ceremony on June 10: Jacob Anderson, Harrison Behnke, Vanessa Berry, Rylee Brooks, Noah Campbell, Erik Dupont, Carter Engleman, Ethan Fletcher, Olivia Hamilton, Fiona Harmoon, Aiden Heath, Phoebe Jewell, Samantha Kaltsas, MacKenzie Keeney, Josh Plummer, Kayleigh Skillings, Preston Stretch and Lucas Wood. Congratulations to all the students for their tremendous accomplishments this past school year!

Virtual book club

Join the Raymond Village library book group for a virtual literary discussion of “A Good Neighborhood” by Therese Anne Fowler at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, through Zoom. Contact the library or Melanie, the book club facilitator, by email for the Zoom meeting web link and password at [email protected] In-person book group meetings will resume in July.

Annual book sale

The Raymond Village Library annual outdoor book sale is July 10 and 11. A variety of books, movies and puzzles for all ages will be on sale over the weekend under the tent and in the library. Donations of gently used books, movies and puzzles are accepted year-round and can be dropped off at the library during open hours.

Read ME

Read ME is a statewide summer reading program offered by the Maine Humanities Council and Maine State Library that gets Maine’s adults all reading the same books. Each year a well-known Maine author recommends two titles by lesser-known Maine authors to be featured in libraries across the state. This year’s titles, recommended by author Gerry Boyle, are “Mill Town” by Kerri Arsenault and “Mainely Power” by Matt Cost. The library has multiple copies of the selected titles available. The Read ME summer reading season kicked off June 4 and an author talk with Arsenault is from 6-7 p.m. July 15. Join the discussion by emailing [email protected], calling 1-800-399-3566 or tweeting @mainecalling.

Park, museum passes available

Are you planning a visit to the Maine State Parks this summer? Have you had the opportunity to visit the Maine Maritime museum in Bath and see some of the incredible maritime history of our state and region? Raymond Village Library has passes for the following for patrons and Raymond residents: Maine Wildlife Park, Maine State Parks and the Maine Maritime Museum. Community passes provide either reduced fee or free access. For more information or to reserve a pass, contact the library by phone or email.

Church supper

Raymond Village Community Church is hosting its next community Pot Roast Supper July 10. You can count on the same great food: pot roast and gravy, potatoes, green beans, carrots, a roll and a brownie for $12, takeout only. (Cash or checks only, no credit cards.)

Orders are being taken for pickup between 5-6:30 p.m. by calling the RVCC office at 655-7749 and leaving a message with name, number of meals and time of pickup, or emailing [email protected] with the same information. Be sure to save the following dates for the next suppers: Aug. 14, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9.

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: