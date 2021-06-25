Vessel and Vine, 4 Pleasant St., Brunswick, has announced dates for its Porchside Dinner Series, which benefits the Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association.

The first menu includes Razor Clams, Monkfish Ceviche, Marinated Mackerel and Hake. Each course will be paired with wine and the $90 cost, plus gratuity, includes a $20 donation to MCFA. Dinner is at 6 p.m. July 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. Reservations at 721-3000.

The Pineland Farms Strawberry Moon Celebration are June 25 and 26 at 4 p.m. Join the two-night yard party at the Pineland Farms strawberry fields at 752 Mayall Road, New Gloucester. There will be food trucks, dessert, cash bar and live music for all to enjoy, along with pick-your-own berries for $3.25/pound. The event is free, but pre-registration is requested at 657-2877 or [email protected]

Pineland Farms also offers a Mushroom Identification Walk from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 8 and Aug. 9 and 23. Learn about local mushrooms, ask questions and collect specimens. The cost is $25/person with registration at pinelandfarms.org or 688-4539. 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester.

Graze Dinners are back this summer. They are held once a month under a big tent at Pineland Farms. Each dinner is prepared and served by the folks at Black Tie Catering Co. and is complemented by a signature cocktail from Cold River and beverages from one of Maine’s craft brewers. The evening starts with canapes and is followed by a four-course, small plate dinner. Tickets are $75/guest and are available at eventbrite.com. Upcoming dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct 1. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m.

The first of several wine dinners hosted by The School House 1913 in Harpswell begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. The dinner will be five courses with wine pairings curated by Colleen Callahan of South Portland Wine Company. The theme is “The Ocean,” with a menu chosen from the local bounty of the surrounding sea. The cost is $85/guest, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made at 295-2029. 506 Harpswell Neck Road.

