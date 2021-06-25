The Enclave of Scarborough Assisted Living and Memory Care community held its first pre-Juneteenth celebration on June 16. This was a national company-wide event in which all Bridge Senior Living communities were encouraged to celebrate, according to an Enclave press release.

Juneteenth is an American holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Bridge Senior Living’s goal in honoring this day nationally, was meant to educate and inspire dialogue as a positive way to connect the community at large. BSL proudly celebrates the passions, culture, and history of their residents and associates and is dedicated to bringing people closer by building positive awareness around holidays such as Juneteenth.

The first event the Enclave of Scarborough held to celebrate Juneteenth was a Freedom Ride which was facilitated by volunteers of the Portland Wheelers. Residents traveled along the Eastern Trail holding signs saying ‘Freedom’ and ‘Juneteenth’. Later that afternoon, joining their residents in their main dining room for an uplifting discussion was one of their two elite guests of honor, at large–Elected Representative of the City Council of Portland, Pious Ali, and Enclave of Scarborough Care Associate, Lily Lobor. The two honored guests joined the residents for a Juneteenth inspired meal created by the Chefs at the Enclave.

Pious Ali was introduced to residents and members of the community by Enclave of Scarborough Executive Director Caitlin Marsanskis. Ali spoke to the Enclave residents about the importance of Juneteenth “as a way for all walks of life to connect and honor one another as human beings.” He has worked extensively on educating the public about social justices and help organizations find common ground. He has also helped many immigrant students and their families as a support and to gain the confidence they needed to thrive. In his words, Ali “challenges us to hear the voice of all our citizens, and to serve their needs.” He was named Lift360’s Most Distinguished Alumnus and a Seeds of Peace 2017-18 Gather Fellow. A native of Ghana,Ali Pious worked as a photojournalist for a range of print publications and has lived in Maine since 2002. Associates and residents of the Enclave of Scarborough said it was “an honor to have him speak and thanked their co-associate Lily Lobor for her outstanding recommendation.”

That same day, residents of the Enclave also enjoyed a lecture discussion with Lifestyle Associate Randi Gonneville, called “Memoirs of Juneteenth” which included a YouTube recording by Dr. Shennette Garrett-Scott, a scholar of black women’s history, historian of gender and race. Later in the evening, residents participated in a ‘This Day in History’ topic about Civil Rights Activist and former Houston Legislator Al Edwards, who helped Texas become the first state in the country to make the abolition of slavery an official holiday. “It is through all these educational efforts, that we further unite not only as a country, but as a place to live and work here at the Enclave of Scarborough and all of our Bridge Senior Living communities,” said Senior Director of Lifestyles, Amber Tarvers Jr.

