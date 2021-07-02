AUGUSTINE, Fla. – “Walt Disney of Maine” Rest in peace, André “Ted” Dallaire. The creator of Maine’s first and still largest amusement park died peacefully on June 11. He was 91. He leaves behind Muriel, his wife of 68 years, 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and many friends. Born in 1929, he saw major changes and innovations to define the American dream. He was delivering heating oil for his father, Henry Dallaire at the age of 15. His customers needed that fuel to survive the harsh winters in Biddeford and Saco, and Ted never disappointed. He would climb three flights of stairs with small, rationed portions (5 gallons) of oil just to keep them all warm.In the summer of 1958, an energetic 29-year-old Ted visited a miniature golf course in Saugus, Massachusetts and talked to the owner. The seed was planted!That fall, he purchased a few obscure acres of swamp land outside of Saco along Route 1 from Mrs. Lena Beaudoin for $1,958. That winter, he spent every spare moment in his father’s basement, building the obstacles for the Maine-themed miniature golf course.That spring, right after the snow melt, he contracted Lucien Bourque Enterprises to do all the land preparation and the cement pouring for the miniature golf 18-hole course. (Lucien would build his own full sized golf course – Dutch Elm – in the early 60’s.) Ted built all the forms himself and purchased a trailer for his young family to live in. He added a small extension at the end of the RV for a ticket booth with an array of putters and brightly colored balls. He called his masterpiece “Maine Play Miniature Golf.” That first summer was so successful, he paid back his father the full price of the land. A few years later, he opened Kartland, Maine’s first go-cart track. A great and successful complement to Miniature Golf.His brother-in-law, Ken Cormier, built Marvel Drive-In specializing in Texas Burgers. Everything was so successful that they partnered and created Funtown, USA. The rest is history.In 1982, Ted bought Marvel Drive-In from René Lambert, and built Cascade Water Park on the frontage of Route 1. Again, a complete success with a full-sized mountain housing the Tube Run, Aqua Skoot (sleds would scoot across the pool for almost 100′), corkscrew with two suicide runs on mats.The park kept its reputation for excellence because he was involved. His landscapes were perfect and his restrooms were immaculate. He wanted them spotless. He wanted to create a safe, healthy environment and a challenging place for local youth to work and play.One morning, a reporter came to him noting that Maine’s first roller coaster was being delivered by three semi-truck flatbeds on the turnpike. He wanted an owner to join him in a helicopter and comment on the occasion. When he realized he was talking to one of the owners with a toilet brush in his hand, he extended the invitation. Ted simply replied, “No thanks. We have to finish dumping trash and then eat lunch.”His children were a part of the enterprise, adding shops, rides, and food courts. They sold the entire operation to his partner in early 1996 and moved to Florida.Ted always did the honorable thing. He was a role model to friends and family. He was exceptionally pleased with his contribution to his community and was always ready to give unselfishly to those he thought he could help. A true man, there will always be a part of Maine missing, for he has taken it with him to eternity.

