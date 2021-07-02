PORTSMOUTH, N.H. –

Karen Ann Kinsella, 58, born in Brighton, Mass., raised in Andover, Mass., summered in Kennebunk, Maine and a current resident of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of June 29, 2021.

Karen lived in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Virginia, and made and kept friends far and wide. Karen’s vibrant spirit, imaginative creativity, and warm-hearted kindness suffused her whole life, even as she faced her own adversities. As calls, messages, and notes pour in, they all express the same message: Karen’s passing is the painful loss of a sweet and generous spirit, gone too soon. Karen was an ethereal presence, uplifting the lives of family, friends, and acquaintances.

Karen studied art in college, and her life’s work was as an artist and poet. She relished writing letters and notes to all in her circle, and often including small gifts. She gave generously of her own artwork, along with items she had bought for herself but were admired by those she loved. Karen cherished her family, especially her nieces and nephews, who reciprocated that love, and who will dearly miss Karen’s infinite warmth, generosity, and affection.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Michael G. Kinsella. She is survived by her mother Marilyn (née Gierer) Kinsella of Kennebunk and Orchid, Fla.; her sister Kathleen Kinsella and husband James Stewart, of Kennebunk and Orchid, Fla., her brother Paul Kinsella and wife Gina Kinsella of Durham, N.C., her brother David Kinsella and wife Megan Kinsella of South Portland; and her nieces and nephews, Conor, Caitlyn, Luna, Carolyn, Colin, Ryan, Faelen, Colleen, Jason, Finley, and Declan.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bibber Memorial Chapel. A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Holy Spirit Parish at St. Martha Church on Route 1 in Kennebunk.

To share a memory, or leave a message of condolence, please visit Karen’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Karen A. Kinsella to support cancer research and patient care at:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284

or via http://www.dana-farber.org/gift

