William B. Rivers 1947 – 2021 LISBON – William B. Rivers, 74, died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Bill was born in Middlebury, Vt. on March 9, 1947, a son to Charles D. and Ruth A. Rivers of Bristol, Vt. He was a sewing machine technician for many years and clients included businesses like the School for the Deaf in Waterbury, Conn. and others in the area. He was a kind caring man and would help anyone at any time. He loved to tinker and could fix almost anything. He would do it all in his quiet, patient manner. He loved his family, NASCAR racing, fishing, birds, animals, and peanut butter sandwiches too. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lorraine Gerow Rivers of Lisbon; his father, Charles D. Rivers of Bristol, Vt.; his brother, James and wife Lori of Bristol, Vt., his sister, Eloise Bolio of East Hardwick, Vt. He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Rivers. He also leaves behind three children, Anne Jenkins of Lebanon, N.H., Fred Rivers of Salt Lake City, and Roger Rivers and his wife Kimberly of Manchester, N.H.; his four stepchildren, Cindy Breton of Harpswell, and fiancé Daniel Bowie, Candy Couture and husband Greg of Bowdoin, Lorna Hart of New Durham, N.H., Rusty Hart and partner Jan of Spartanburg, S.C.; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff and everyone at the Androscoggin Hospice House for their excellent care and kindness. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives, at Bill’s request there will be no services, but a private family burial will take place at Bayview Cemetery in Bowdoinham at a later date.

