Jacqueline Frances Fournier 1937 – 2021 FREEPORT – Jacqueline Frances (McIntee) Fournier, a long-time resident of Freeport passed away peacefully in her home on May 25, 2021. Jackie was born on April 11, 1937 in Saint Stevens, New Brunswick to her parents John “Jack” and Kathleen MacIntee. She was the oldest of three daughters. Jackie was well-known for her generosity, charismatic personality and colorful story-telling. She always saw the best in people and loved her family and many friends. In her spare time Jackie loved to dance, visit friends and family, volunteer at The Freeport Community Center and was a member of the Harraseeket Grange. Jackie would offer rides to anyone who needed them. The local taxi service jokingly said “Jackie was going to put them out of business.” Jackie loved the Lord and was constantly praying for others’ well-being. One of Jackie’s favorite quotes was “God takes care of fools and children, and I ain’t no child.” Many Freeport residents called her “Wacky Yacky Jackie” and appreciated her fun-loving nature, positive outlook on life and welcoming hugs. Jackie will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Jackie is predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Gertrude. She leaves behind her sister, Judy Turner and husband Tom; her children Darrel Fournier and his wife Dianne, Paula Bowie and Dennis Fournier and his wife Colleen; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on July 10 at the Pownal Center Congregational Church, 422 Hallowell Rd., Pownal, beginning at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freeport Fire Rescue Company 4 Main St. Freeport, ME 04032

