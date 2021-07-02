Claudette A. Erlandson 1940 – 2021 PORTLAND – Claudette A. Erlandson, 81, of Auburn died Sunday June 27, 2021 at Maine Medical Center with her loving family at her side. She was born in Lewiston on March 26, 1940, a daughter of the late Leopold and Marie-Ange (Thibodeau) Poulin. She was educated in local schools and graduated from Lewiston High School class of 1959. Claudette worked for several years as a public housing manager for Lewiston Housing Authority. She loved her work and the many people she helped throughout the years. Claudette married her true love, Donald Erlandson, in 1985, and together they owned and operated Top-Me Products and Pejepscot Tool and Dye for over 30 years, until Donald passed in 2017. They enjoyed working together and Donald treated her like a queen. She also loved her time at her condo in Old Orchard Beach and spending time at her camp on Embden pond, dancing, reading books, and going to the casinos. She loved Christmas, playing Santa for her grandchildren. She is survived by her four sons, Steven Michaud and his wife Anntina of Orono, John Michaud and his wife Angela of Minot, Thomas Michaud and his wife Deanne of Auburn and Rick Michaud and his wife Wendy of Litchfield, her stepchildren, Dale and Leisa Shannon of Pembroke, Dennis Shannon of Virginia, Diane and Fuad Abu-Dail of Fort Worth Texas, Timothy Erlandson of Richmond, Daniel and Susan Erlandson of Durham and Kristen and Ryan Temple of Richmond; her siblings Richard Poulin and wife Betty of Bannon, Calif., Diane Grandmaisson and husband Richard of Lewiston, Rachel Cronkhite and husband Richard of Lewiston and Jeannine Laplante and husband Louis of Lewiston; 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express heart felt appreciation for the kindness and great care provided by Schooner Estates and Elite Home Care. On line condolences may be shared at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com . Visitation Fortin Auburn Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m., with service to follow at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn 783-8545.

