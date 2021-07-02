Sandra Anne Hamel Rivard 1948 – 2020 ARKANSAS – Sandra Anne Hamel Rivard, 72, formerly of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2020 with her loving family embracing her. She was born on Sept. 9, 1948 in Lawrence Mass., a daughter of William O. and Rose (Morin) Hamel. She attended area schools, graduating from St. Anne’s High School in Lawrence, Mass. While growing up, she met and fell in love with her childhood friend, John L. Rivard. They were married on August 15, 1969 and spent the next 51 years together happily married. After several stops around the world, with John being enlisted in the Navy, they moved to Brunswick and laid down roots in Brunswick. After raising her children Peter, Matthew, Luke and Marie Rose with watchful love, Sandra focused on her education and graduated from the University of Southern Maine. Sandra was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization in Multiple Maine chapters as well as her community in general. She had an open heart to all and an open door to those that needed. Often acting as a surrogate mother or sister to anyone that passed through her doorway. Sandra was an outstanding person whose love for life, knowledge and friendship was only surpassed by her great love of God. Sandra leaves behind her husband, the love of her life for well more than 50 years, John L. Rivard; sons Peter, Matthew and Luke, her daughter, Rose; as well as countless other friends and family. A service honoring and celebrating Sandra’s life will be held August 6, 2 p.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church in Brunswick. All are welcome to attend. To express your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

