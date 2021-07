SANFORD – Dorothy C. Kingsbury, age 90, wife of the late Ernest, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2021.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 7 at 1 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery, Twombley Road, in Sanford. Online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, website mainefuneral.com

