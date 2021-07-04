PORTLAND – Carole Ann LaPlante transitioned peacefully to Spirit on June 28, 2021 comforted by the love and support of her family.

Carole was born on August 17, 1943 in Portland, where she lived and worked most of her life. Carole attended Portland schools, and graduated from Portland High School in 1961. As a teen she worked at Rine’s department store. After graduating from Portland High School she became a hairdresser and worked for Mr. Ernest in the State Theater building for several years. At the YMCA, she taught hundreds of children to swim in the “Little Dippers” program. She also worked the front desk and delighted in meeting people from all walks of life. She had a long career as an administrative assistant at several companies over the years including a division of Texaco, Secure Care Systems and the Maine Youth Center.

Upon retirement, after many years of study, she fully embraced her passion and lifelong abilities to become a psychic medium and proficient tarot card reader full time. She traveled throughout New England giving readings and teaching classes on a variety of spiritual topics at shops and psychic fairs. She was well known for her “Gallery-style” readings. She was proud to be known as the “Dream Queen” writing a dream interpretation column for Maine Well Being, she also appeared for a brief stint as a radio psychic for a Midwest station. She was friend and mentor to many over the years; her clients, friends and family meant the world to her and her wish to all was Love, Light and Laughter.

Carole loved the water and could be frequently found at the ocean or in her kayak on a lake. She was a voracious reader, and loved music and movies, often re-telling her memories of going to the movies as a young girl with her Uncle Pete or staying up late with her dad watching old movies on TV. Her creativity flowed through ceramics, knitting, needlepoint, painting, cake decorating, sewing and jewelry making. There is not a friend or family member who does not have something beautiful she made. Carole’s big personality and humor will be deeply missed by many.

She was predeceased by her parents Adelma “Bunny” Hopkins and John J. Adamo; her dear sister, Clarice “Chris” Black and husband Thomas F. Black; her “mother number two” Katherine “Kate” Holmes, and her Auntie Ruth and Uncle Joe Jacobsky.

Carole is survived by her daughter Delora “Dede” and son-in-law, Steve Eaton; granddaughter Sara Eaton; sister Jo Adamo, brother John “Jack” Adamo, sister-in-law Jackie Adamo; nephews Tom and Damon Black and their wives Carol and Kristen; three grandnieces, Chelsea, Delainey and Avery, her nephew, John; step-grandsons Jesse and Nathan; and treasured extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service celebrating Carole’s life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday July 8 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., with visitation on Wednesday July 7, from 4-7 p.m.

To share memories of Carole or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

