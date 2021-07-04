SCARBOROUGH – Diane L. Reynolds passed away peacefully on June 30, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with early on-set Alzheimer’s.

She was born as Diane Credit on Dec. 14, 1955 in Biddeford where she grew up in a large French-Canadian family steeped in rich tradition.

Diane attended the University of Maine Farmington where she earned her bachelor’s in Education. At 50 she earned her master’s in Health Sciences. While at UMF she met her husband, Peter Reynolds. They wed on May 12, 1978 and had two daughters, Jessica and Amy.

She began teaching at the age of 21 and continued for nearly 40 years, primarily in the Yarmouth School District. “Mrs. Reynolds” was adored by students and colleagues and always provided a warm smile and safe place to turn.

Diane lived life to its fullest. She was a master kayaker and found endless happiness walking the beach. She loved traveling, most especially to Hawaii and Alaska. Diane was an avid seamstress, knitter and quilter. She lived for friends and family and was a proud “Grammy” to three adoring grandchildren.

She was and will always be the wife of Peter Reynolds, mother of Jessica Walton and Amy Mullen, grandmother to Aidan and Morgan Walton and Cooper Mullen, mother-in-law to Aric Walton and John Mullen, daughter to Real and Claire Credit (deceased), sister to Paul Credit, Jeannine Morneau and Denise Gendron, and family member, friend and teacher to innumerable more.

Her legacy will live on through the love, guidance, beauty and empowerment she gave to others.

The family would like to extend thanks to the numerous caregivers who assisted Diane.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth and a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9 at Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Gosnell Hospice House.

