BRUNSWICK – Gerard “Jerry” Patrick O’Connell, 68, passed away with family by his side on June 28, 2021, from complications related to lung cancer.

Jerry was born in Queens, N.Y. Nov. 4, 1952 to Sgt. John O’Connell and Lt. Ruth Ann O’Connell. Jerry graduated from Christ the King High School Middle Village, N.Y. and attended Queensborough College. Moving to Maine in his early 20s, he settled in Yarmouth, where he raised his family.

Jerry was a hardworking simple man, is coined as being “the best boss,” to all that had the honor to work for him. As a humble leader, Jerry managed King’s Department Stores and Rich’s in the late ’80s and ’90s, these were some of the best times of his life; his colleagues still refer to him as the “Chief.”

Jerry was the proud father of four children and eight grandchildren and happily welcomed two step-grandchildren last year. Jerry lived for his children and grandchildren. When diagnosed with lung cancer in 2012 he underwent surgery, leaving him with one lung. Life was challenging with one lung, but Jerry fought the battle on a daily basis, because he wanted time with his family, which was EVERYTHING to him.

Those who knew Jerry, knew his love for music and that he could recite facts about any and every Beatles song. He was a talented guitar player and enjoyed sharing his passion for music with his children and grandchildren. Jerry loved all things sports and was a fanatic New England fan. We still remember the day Larry Bird retired as it brought Jerry to tears. Jerry never missed his children’s sporting events, he was their number one fan. Jerry valued keeping in touch with old friends and always had a way with remembering what was important to each of his friends.

Above all, Jerry was a devoted father to his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind his children Jerry O’Connell Jr., Danielle O’Connell, Kristen (O’Connell) Noyes, Brianna (O’Connell) Perkins; brother, John O’Connell, sisters Margaret O’Connell and Joanie O’Connell; many grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Jerry was predeceased by parents John and Ruth O’Connell; and sisters Mary Ellen and Elizabeth O’Connell.

“There are places I’ll remember. All my life though some have changed. Some forever, not for better. Some have gone and some remain. All these places have their moments, with lovers and friends, I still can recall, some are dead and some are living, in my life I’ve loved them all…” –The Beatles.

Services will be held at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103 on Saturday, July 10 at 1 p.m. Visiting hours from 2 to 3 p.m. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Center for Grieving Children in Jerry’s honor.

