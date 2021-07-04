FREEPORT – Virginia “Ginnie” Allen passed away on June 28, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 5, 1930, and was the oldest daughter of Myra and Leon Libby. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1948. In 1949 she married Nathan “Nate” Allen and they built their home on the Desert Road in Freeport where she lived for the next 70 years. Ginnie and Nate made a strong team and raised five wonderful sons. She was a strict and loving mother.

In the mid-1960s she became an LPN and successfully balanced her career with motherhood. Ginnie’s kindness, compassion, and direct bedside manner made her an exceptional nurse. She is particularly remembered for her work in pediatrics alongside Dr. Martin Barron, and family medicine with Dr. David Haskell.

Ginnie would often say that her most significant accomplishment was her family and she played a central role in the upbringing of her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Madison. She shared her many interests and hobbies with her family such as watching sports, creating epic holiday memories, snowmobiling at camp in Stoneham, and spoiling dogs and grandchildren. Ginnie gave generously to those she loved fiercely, including her strong and unsolicited opinions. The pride she had for the legacy she leaves behind is second to none. Our beloved matriarch will be deeply missed.

Ginnie was predeceased by her husband; parents; and her siblings.

She is survived by her five sons and fantastic daughter-in-laws, Nathan Jr. and Randee-Sue Allen (Yarmouth), Dalen and Cookie Allen (Halethorpe, MD), Russel and Terry Allen (Pownal), Mark and Susan Allen (Pownal), and Scott and Beth Allen (Lewiston). She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren; and ever-growing number of great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A graveside committal service will follow at Webster Cemetery in Freeport, followed by a reception at the AM Vets Hall in Yarmouth.

