FALMOUTH – Charles “Charlie” Whittier died peacefully on June 19, 2021, a few weeks short of his 87th birthday.

Charlie is survived by son, Frank Whittier, daughter-in-law Jennifer Whittier, and their two children, Madeleine and Cooper; son, Stephen Whittier and his children with Lizabeth, Stuart and Mamie; son, Michael Whittier, daughter-in-law Stacy Whittier, and their children, Kate, Charlotte and Gabriella; and his sister, Julie Norman.

Charlie was born in Portland on July 11, 1934 to Nancy and Walter Whittier. Apart from attending college at the University of Rochester and Michigan State University, he spent his entire life in his beloved home state.

Charlie lived on, or near the water, in Ellsworth, Bath, Yarmouth, Falmouth and Cape Elizabeth, making life-long friends along the way who shared his love for boats and the coast. As a true Mainer, he could always be found wearing – with pride – his Sea Dogs baseball hat, Royal River Boatyard jacket and L.L.Bean boots.

On Nov. 20, 1959, Charlie had the incredible good fortune to wed Lee “Tinker” McCabe. Charlie and Tinker enjoyed a 56-year marriage, raising three boys and sharing the Whittier home with the boys’ many friends. With Tinker’s passing in 2015, we can be sure Charlie is thrilled to be reunited with her as they enjoy a long, downwind sail, in a warm southerly, to points East.

Charlie’s professional career was spent working at Hannaford Brothers, where he eventually retired after a tenure managing Hannaford’s wholesale business, a happy opportunity to service and make friends with grocery operators across Northern New England.

Outside of his family and friends, Charlie most enjoyed messing around in boats and boatyards, good snow days at Sunday River (and the eventful dinners that followed),and reading – especially anything to do with Maine nautical history. He spent countless summer vacations cruising the Maine Coast and Canadian Maritimes with kids and friends who shared his love for a good day on the water. A highlight of these many adventures was an Atlantic crossing on Sandpiper, followed by a year spent cruising the Mediterranean.

Charlie was a very active supporter of the Maine Historical Society and the Maine Maritime Museum. He served on the Board of Directors for both organizations, relishing the opportunity to savor, promote and celebrate Maine’s unique history.

While he loved his time on the water, at the mountain, and in his books, nothing trumped Charlie’s love for family. Particularly in his later years, his seven grandchildren were a tremendous source of pride and joy to him.

Visiting hours will be held on August 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth. Charlie’s memorial service will be on August 4 at 11 a.m. and held at First Parish Congregational Church in Yarmouth. A reception will follow at the family home.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:

Sailors for the Sea

In memory of Charlie Whittier

449 Thames Street 300D,

Newport, RI 02840

401-846-8900

sailorsforthesea.org/charliewhittier.

