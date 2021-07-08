It seems that everyone is talking about “quality.”
A national insurance company is pointing out that it has been a “quality insurance company” for almost 60 years and continues to offer quality coverage. There are also schools of many types that offer a wide range of “quality” educational programs. And, if you want to be inspired, “quality” inspirational whatchamahoozies are all over the place.
The one thing that all of these outfits seem to have forgotten is that quality actually exists at many different levels. There is low-bad quality, medium-average quality and, at the top of the scale, super-fantastic quality. Without a modifier, “quality” means nothing. In the advertising business, it’s called “puffing.”
Merrill Hall
Yarmouth
