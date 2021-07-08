BIDDEFORD — A Biddeford High School teacher was the recipient of a Maine Environmental Education Association Mini-Grant for Outdoor Learning Program, a program aimed at redistributing funds to give teachers support as they imagined classrooms outside.

In the fall of 2020, the Maine EEA opened the first round of applications for the Mini-Grants for Outdoor Learning Program, a program aimed at redistributing funds to give teachers support as they imagined classrooms outside. MEEA was able to open a spring round of applications, and recipients received up to $1,500 to support projects like teaching students bike maintenance, building school gardens, and designing interactive outdoor learning spaces.

Teacher Andrew Burnell at Biddeford High School’s Alternative Pathways Center used his funds to purchase a variety of bike repair supplies to bolster his “Phys-Adventure” class enabling such things as taking his students on a trip to Biddeford’s coastal Hills Beach.

“Hills Beach is located about five miles from our school and is situated next to the University of New England,” Burnell said. “The reason this trip was so unique is that for many of our students not only was it the first time they had ever ridden a bike 10 miles, but it was also the first time they had ever visited Hills Beach. It was an eye-opener for students to see this part of their community ‘just five miles up the road’ and begin to ask the question of ‘what else is out there?’”

“At MEEA we are so grateful for the amazing educators who have worked so hard this year to get their students outside learning,” MEEA Executive Director Olivia Griset said. “Research shows that outdoor learning has hugely positive mental and physical health benefits and also academic benefits for youth. We also know that not all youth have access to the outdoors, which is an environmental justice issue. These teachers and projects happening in public schools across the state are helping to ensure that our youth have positive experiences gaining a deeper connection to nature in their local community.

We are grateful to all the individuals who donated to make this project possible and to all the amazing teachers for their incredible work!”

Supporting teachers and schools in the pursuit of outdoor learning is a critical piece of MEEA’s mission as the organization strives to enhance and amplify the efforts of individuals and organizations that are building environmental awareness, fostering appreciation and understanding of the environment, and taking action towards creating equitable and resilient communities.

MEEA plans to keep this program going by opening another round of applications this upcoming fall. If you or your organization are interested in donating to this fund, contact [email protected]

