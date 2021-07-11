FALMOUTH – Adelbert Leland Joy returned to our Heavenly Father on July 8, 2021.

Adelbert “Del” was born in Portland to Albert Arnold Joy Sr. and Blanche (Libby) Joy on August 6, 1936. As a young boy, his family moved to Yarmouth, then Falmouth where he graduated from Falmouth High School in 1954 as an outstanding athlete excelling in all sports. Del was the recipient of the Alexander W. Skillin Jr. Award for his contributions to baseball, basketball and track and field. He once was invited to try out for the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

After graduation, Del enlisted in the United States Army serving with the Armed Forces Far East 8th Army Honor Guard serving as a member of the Color Guard in Soul Korea and obtained his Expert Marksman qualification and was assigned to guard many of the dignitaries that would arrive in Korea.

On June 29, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart Miss Joan Leslie Leeman. Del and Joan first lived in Texas while finishing his military service. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Del and Joan relocated to Southern California where he got his start in the telephone industry working for California Water and Telephone Company (General Telephone).

While living in Saugus, Calif., Del and Joan welcomed four children to their family.

In 1968, Del and Joan were introduced to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints by their dear friends Arlen and Kaye Hansen and baptized members. In 1969, Del and Joan were sealed together with their children for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles Temple.

After building a career in California, Del and Joan relocated back to Falmouth with their family in 1974 to raise their children in their hometown.

Del worked as the general manager of Standish Telephone Company, then Saco River Telephone Company (Star Cellular) and served as a board member for the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA). He also served as a board member for Oxford Networks, retiring from the cellular industry in 2000.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, archery and was an incredibly talented taxidermist. As an avid sportsman, Del instilled in his children the love of and respect for the outdoors; including hunting, fishing and archery. He loved the Red Sox and did not miss a game. Del coached his sons from T-Ball up through the ranks of William S. Hart Boys Baseball and there wasn’t a night that went by where baseball strategies weren’t discussed at dinner time.

From his time as a young boy, he always sang in the church choir continuing until recently. Music played a large part in his life and when he could not sing any more, he arrived early to church to listen to the choir practice, always giving his nod of approval.

Del and Joan loved their cottage on Eagle Lake and in his retirement years, Del became an avid goose hunter and developed relationships with many farmers in The County to pursue this passion.

Del served in many capacities within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, creating many life-long friendships, serving as the first Bishop of the Windham Ward and later the first Branch President of the Yarmouth Branch; however, his favorite activities were working with the youth of the church where he forged strong bonds with youth who continued to stay in contact with him throughout his life. He often wrote about his life, and many enjoyed his contributions to the church newsletter.

After retirement, Del and Joan traveled every year across the United States with their beloved Montana trailer, enjoying visits with family and friends and seeing all the sights this country has to offer.

He was a wonderful father to his children and remarkably close to all his grandchildren even when separated by many miles and states. Until recently, he could tell you the names of every grandchild and great-grandchild and how old they were until when he lost his ability to speak, due to Multisystem Atrophy of the Cerebellum (MSA-C).

Del was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 52 years, the late Joan (Leeman) Joy; his brother, Clive Errol Joy, half-brother, Albert Arnold Joy Jr., half-sister, Lillian Emma Joy Spaulding; and son-in-law, Rickie Paraschak.

He is survived by his daughter, Adele Joy-Jones and her husband Ronald of Westbrook; three sons, Allan Joy and wife Louisa of Garland, Utah, Andrew Joy and his wife Charlotte of Cumberland, Alden Joy and his wife Allyson of Windham; 14 grandchildren, Ephrem Paraschak and his wife Marisa of Naples, Esther Paraschak and her companion Nicholas Aube of Waterboro, Jessica Joy-Worwood and her husband Dane of Ferron, Utah, Ashley Joy-Gardner and her husband Trevor of Glendale, Ariz., Brittany Joy-Zollinger and her husband Golden of Springdale, Idaho, Abbey Joy-Firth and her husband Lex of Malad, Idaho, Austin Joy, Amanda Joy and Aubrey Joy all of Garland, Utah, Connor Joy and his wife Lindsey of Warwick, R.I., MacKenzie Joy of Windham and step-grandchildren Nick, David and Angela Greene of Cumberland; 13 great-grandchildren, Del Rickie Paraschak, Brylee Worwood, Braiden Worwood, Greyson Zollinger, Blake Zollinger, Henry Zollinger, Savannah Gardner, Coraline Gardner, Amelia Gardner, Paisley Firth, Ada Firth and Jonah and Bailey Greene of Cumberland.

The family would like to thank Del’s caregivers from The Stroudwater Lodge, The Cedars at the Sam L. Cohen household, The Gosnell House, Hospice of Southern Maine and his many friends who checked in and wrote cards and letters.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 755 River Rd., in Windham. A time of fellowship and reception at the church will follow the service.

Burial will be later the same day at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Smith St., Yarmouth.

