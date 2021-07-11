MERRIMACK, N.H. – Robert Lowell McLaughlin died peacefully on July 1, 2021. He was born in Portland on Sept. 10, 1933, to Lowell and Hazel Morse McLaughlin.

He spent most of his youth in Scarborough, working with his Dad on their farm on Chamberlain Road. He always had a passion for flying and after graduation from Scarborough High School in 1952; he joined the USAF where he proudly served for four years. In 1956, he joined the Army National Guard and received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant.

Robert married Audrey Morrell in 1955 in South Portland. They had three daughters, Pamela Duval (Rick) of Parrish, Fla., Susan Ledoux (Tim) of Merrimack N.H., and Kathy MacGibbon (Kendall), of Fairfax Station, Va.

In 1958, Robert began his career as an Air Traffic Controller at Logan Airport in Boston. In 1962, they moved to Derry, N.H., where he later transferred to the ARTCC in Nashua, N.H. He retired from the FAA in 1990 and moved to Merrimack, N.H. in 2014.

Bob is predeceased by two sisters, Sylvia Swinburne and Lois Ewing.

He leaves behind seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Please view http://www.peabodyfuneralhome.com for more details.

Guest Book