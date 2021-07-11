CUMBERLAND – Alan R. Smith of Cumberland passed away at the age of 88, surrounded by family on June 30, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a brief battle with Cancer.

Alan was born on May 9, 1933, in Farmington, the son of Albert and Marguerite Smith. He was a graduate of Falmouth High School, class of 1951. Following high school, Alan attended Northeast Business College and then served his country from 1953-1955 in the United States Army, stationed in Germany.

Alan and his wife Irene raised their two children in Cumberland, where they have resided for 56 years.

After the army, Alan attended the Culinary Institute and spent most of his life in the restaurant business. He started working and managing the family restaurant, Smith Farm in Falmouth, from 1958-1960. In that time, he and his brothers constructed the nine-acre pond located behind Smith Farm on Route 100. Following his years at Smith Farm, he operated Alan’s Luncheonette at Northgate from 1960-1969, while still working at Smith Farm on holidays. In 1970, Alan opened his own restaurant called Alan’s Acre in Falmouth, until 1986 when he retired. In retirement, he opened a Redemption Center in Cumberland from 1989-2000 because he couldn’t sit still.

Alan was predeceased by his father and mother, Albert and Marguerite Smith; and his brothers Donald and Gordon Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Irene Smith of Cumberland; his daughter, Valerie and husband Damon Currier of Cumberland, his son, Kevin and wife Stacey Smith of Sabattus. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Kelsey Currier; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Alan was known as a hard worker and liked to keep busy, even in his free time. For leisure, he took the family camping and snowmobiling and eventually owned a camp on Rangeley Lake. Alan and Irene spent several years dining and dancing at the Elks Club in Portland, where he was a member for 21 years. Alan was also a member of the Casco Lodge #36 A F & A M in Yarmouth for 45 years. He enjoyed going to sporting events for his children, especially for his granddaughters. “Papa,” as he was known to most in his later years, loved giving out Jolly Ranchers to anyone he came across at sporting events. Irene and Alan spent many Saturday nights playing cards and dominos with friends and family. He also had some “wicked good fun” at the Oxford Casino. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Our family would like to thank all the caregivers from Hospice of Southern Maine for their care and support during his difficult time.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A funeral service will commence at 4 p.m. at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Blanchard Cemetery, Falmouth.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Alan R. Smith to the

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 1303

Brunswick, ME 04011.

Guest Book